5G, AI technologies discussed at 6th India-Japan ICT Joint Working Group meet

New Delhi: Cooperation in 5G technologies and medical applications of Artificial Intelligence were the key issues discussed at the 6th India -Japan ICT Joint Working Group meeting on Tuesday, two people familiar with the development said.

The Japanese side to the talks was led by Vice Minister Yoshida Mabito while the Indian side comprised of a team that included K Ramchand from the Department of Telecom and Anshu Prakash from India’s Ministry of Communication. The Joint Working Group on ICT was established in January 2014 under the aegis of the Japan-India ICT Comprehensive Cooperation Framework.

“Information and Communications Technology (ICT) plays a crucial role in sustaining our economic strength and ensuring security," the first person cited above said.

“It is increasingly felt that partnership between trusted partners carries weight in this field. In this regard, Japan and India have been nurturing the ‘Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership’, based on our shared values, including freedom and democracy. ICT is also an indispensable ingredient to advance our shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the person said.

“The sixth meeting today (Tuesday) included 5G and other new proposals for cooperation. 5G is the area where our two countries can further collaborate. In today’s session, issues like wireless planning, and standardization of technology as well as its utilization were discussed," the person said.

India has been exchanging notes and consulting partners like Japan and Australia on the adoption of 5G technology, the next-generation technology for wireless communications that is expected to improve data speed and propel Internet of Things, yielding industry-altering changes for sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, transport and agriculture. The consultation comes against the backdrop of security concerns raised against the Chinese equipment supplier Huawei globally. Australia has rejected Chinese firm Huawei’s participation in 5G trials while Japan has said it will take its own measures in the event of any security concern vis a vis Chinese companies in 5G, according to news reports. The UK government has banned new installation of Huawei’s 5G gear from September 2021 and plans to phase out all Huawei networks by 2027. The US has banned Huawei gear till May 2021 on national security risk.

Last week India’s department of telecommunications constituted working groups to explore the implementation of 5G technology in eight different sectors such as agriculture, fintech, transportation and education and included in them members from Chinese vendor company Huawei. The move comes amid military tensions between India and China along their common border.

Other issues discussed in India-Japan meeting on Tuesday included submarine optical fiber placement, smart-city development programme and Artificial Intelligence use in healthcare, the second person cited above said. Japanese firm NEC was involved in laying the submarine optical fiber cable connecting Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year, the second person said.

“To take the example of healthcare, a collaborative project was introduced with Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad where a software utilizing AI assists colonoscopy diagnosis," the second person said. This would help doctors and physicians detect cancerous polyps, the second person said.

The two countries are currently in talks to finalise a new Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of ICT to upgrade their joint efforts, the second person added.

