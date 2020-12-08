5G, AI technologies discussed at 6th India-Japan ICT Joint Working Group meet

India has been exchanging notes and consulting partners like Japan and Australia on the adoption of 5G technology, the next-generation technology for wireless communications that is expected to improve data speed and propel Internet of Things, yielding industry-altering changes for sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, transport and agriculture. The consultation comes against the backdrop of security concerns raised against the Chinese equipment supplier Huawei globally. Australia has rejected Chinese firm Huawei’s participation in 5G trials while Japan has said it will take its own measures in the event of any security concern vis a vis Chinese companies in 5G, according to news reports. The UK government has banned new installation of Huawei’s 5G gear from September 2021 and plans to phase out all Huawei networks by 2027. The US has banned Huawei gear till May 2021 on national security risk.