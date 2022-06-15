5G Auction | Expect telcos to buy spectrum worth 1-1.1 lakh cr, says ICRA

5G Auction | Expect telcos to buy spectrum worth ₹1-1.1 lakh cr, says ICRA3 min read . 06:12 PM IST
- The rating agency noted the upfront outgo is likely to be around ₹10,000 crore for the industry, citing the relaxed payment terms for the auction.
Despite telcos' reservations over high spectrum prices, the telecom ministry may shell out around ₹1-1.1 lakh crore on the 5G auction, rating agency ICRA said on 15 June. However, it cautioned the telecom sector debt level is likely to rise with upcoming auctions.
The government is set to begin the auction of over 72 GHz of the spectrum from 26 July, 2022 onwards. ICRA noted that the upfront outgo is likely to be around ₹10,000 crore for the industry, citing the relaxed payment terms for the auction.
Driven by tariff hikes and consistent up-gradation of subscribers, the industry Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is expected to increase to ₹170 by the end of FY2023, ICRA said.
"While telecom operators consider reserve prices to be very high, nonetheless ICRA expects telcos to buy spectrum worth around ₹1-1.1 lakh crore in these auctions, which will be primarily towards developing 5G capabilities but also plugging other gaps," it said in a statement.
Explaining more, ICRA said that though the upfront payment may remain low as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended an elongated payment plan, the total debt on the industry is likely to increase as expected to keep the debt metrics subdued.
The rating agency's comments arrived at a time when the Cabinet had given its approval for the auction of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services, including ultra-high-speed internet.
Earlier in April 2022, the TRAI recommended about a 39 per cent reduction in the reserve or floor price for the sale of 5G spectrum for mobile services. ICRA's observation says the telecom industry has been witnessing green shoots of recovery.
"The tariff hikes implemented by the industry participants coupled with consistent up-gradation of subscribers to 4G from 2G and increase in usage of telephony services is expected to result in improvement in industry ARPU (excluding BSNL) to around ₹170 by the end of FY2023...," the rating agency added.
Icra's Vice President and Sector Head Ankit Jain observes Trai has come out with recommendations of relaxed payment terms, allowing telcos to pay for the spectrum in 20 instalments and ensuring very low upfront outgo.
"This also avoids any dent in the liquidity position and is also likely to boost participation. This makes the basis for ICRA's assumption of the participation in the upcoming spectrum auction to be around ₹1.0-1.1 lakh crore, in which the upfront payment is likely to be close to ₹10,000 crore only," Jain further said.
While the upfront payment will be low, the participation will lead to an addition in deferred spectrum liabilities, and in turn, the total debt of the industry, ICRA adds.
"Debt continues to remain a vulnerable point for the industry. ICRA expects industry debt levels to increase to around ₹5.7 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, before moderating to ₹5.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025," ICRA said.
Despite the telcos have been focusing on deleveraging, deferred liabilities continue to keep the debt levels elevated, the rating agency noted.
With inputs from PTI.
