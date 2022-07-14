5G auction: Industry body urges govt to prevent 'backdoor entry' to big tech3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 03:21 PM IST
- Total 72 GHz of spectrum worth at least ₹4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the auction to be held on 26 July
Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Thursday said that the administrative allocation of the spectrum for private 5G networks is against principles of level playing field and this in turn will "effectively provide a backdoor entry to big technology players to provide 5G services and solutions to enterprises in India". COAI further stated that the move will be without equivalent regulatory compliance and payment of levies that telcos are subject to.