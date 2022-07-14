5G auction: Industry body urges govt to prevent 'backdoor entry' to big tech

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Thursday said that the administrative allocation of the spectrum for private 5G networks is against principles of level playing field and this in turn will "effectively provide a backdoor entry to big technology players to provide 5G services and solutions to enterprises in India". COAI further stated that the move will be without equivalent regulatory compliance and payment of levies that telcos are subject to.

