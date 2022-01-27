Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh had said “what we propose is that we can't waive off the costs but we can reduce it to ₹2 lakh. But we have a condition. Since your client is a celebrity, we would want her to do some good for society." The bench also said that a programme may be conducted wherein the DSLSA can get in touch with Juhi Chawla. The Court added that the said programme may be conducted by featuring her and promoting the cause.