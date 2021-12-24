The Delhi High Court scolded actress Juhi Chawla over a 5G lawsuit. A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi told the actress, "Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone". The High Court Bench stated that there were several other cases listed for hearing before it and the appeal concerned an order that was passed six months ago.

The Delhi HC has now decided to hear Juhi Chawla's appeal against the dismissal of the lawsuit against the 5G on January 25.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid, appearing for Chawla, said that the present case was an “unfortunate" one and urged the court to advance the date of hearing.

In June, the court had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two other as against 5G technology as 'defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity" while dismissing it with costs of ₹20 lakh.

In her appeal, the 54-year-old actress and other appellants have contended that the single judge dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law.

It is claimed that a plaint can be dismissed only after it has been allowed to be registered as a suit.

The appellants have further reiterated their concerns surrounding the harmful impact of 5G technology and submitted, “Every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted."

In the lawsuit, the appellants had claimed that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, “no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today".

It had sought direction from the authorities to certify to the public at large how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals, and every type of living organism, flora, and fauna.

While dismissing the lawsuit, Justice JR Midha had said the plaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.