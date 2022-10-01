‘5G is much more than..’: Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by Dec 2023

‘5G is much more than..’: Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by Dec 20232 min read . 12:24 PM IST
The Reliance Industries' Chairman announced that Jio 5G will offer 'the most affordable rates that anyone else has in the world'
The Reliance Industries' Chairman announced that Jio 5G will offer 'the most affordable rates that anyone else has in the world'
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that Reliance Jio is aiming to roll-out the 5G services all across the country by December 2023. The reliance Industries chief said that Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that Reliance Jio is aiming to roll-out the 5G services all across the country by December 2023. The reliance Industries chief said that Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.
"Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month," he said.
"Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.
At the event Mukesh Ambani hailed 5G as ‘much more than the next generation of connectivity technology.’ He said that the 5G technology has the potential to unlock other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain and Metaverse.
At the event Mukesh Ambani hailed 5G as ‘much more than the next generation of connectivity technology.’ He said that the 5G technology has the potential to unlock other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain and Metaverse.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.
This, according to official sources, will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.
This, according to official sources, will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.
"Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership & Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress," said Ambani.
"Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership & Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress," said Ambani.
Reliance Industries' Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, announced that Jio will ensure to offer "the highest quality and most affordable rates that anyone else has in the world." The telecom operator is promising to offer 5G to each corner of India by December 2023.
Reliance Industries' Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, announced that Jio will ensure to offer "the highest quality and most affordable rates that anyone else has in the world." The telecom operator is promising to offer 5G to each corner of India by December 2023.
The government has already confirmed that users in India won't be required to pay a lot for 5G plans and these will be launched at affordable prices.
The government has already confirmed that users in India won't be required to pay a lot for 5G plans and these will be launched at affordable prices.
5G will be powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas). 5G will also enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.
5G will be powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas). 5G will also enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.