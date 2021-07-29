5G roll out: Juhi Chawla withdraws plea seeking amendment in Delhi HC order

Actor Juhi Chawla on Thursday withdrew the petition that sought amendment in an Delhi High Court order related to her lawsuit against the roll out of 5G technology in India. The petition had sought amendment of the word 'dismissed' to 'rejected' in the order.

The court had earlier dismissed her lawsuit against implementation of 5G wireless networks in the country. It had said it appears that the suit was filed for publicity.

On Thursday, a bench of Justice Jayant Nath on Thursday allowed Chawla's counsel Deepak Khosla to withdraw the application seeking modification in an order passed by Justice J R Midha while dismissing her petition.

However, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach concerned appellate authorities, as informed by the counsel for Juhi Chawla.

Justice Midha, who retired last month, while passing the judgement last month, had also imposed a cost of ₹20 lakh on plaintiffs (Chawla and 2 others)

Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created the disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption.

Earlier, the court had posed several questions to Advocate Deepak Khosla, who appeared for plaintiff Chalwa in the matter. It asked whether the plaintiff had approached the government through any representation before coming to the Court.

The court further asked Khosla where is the cause of action for coming to the court? If they (government) take a decision against you, then you could come, the court suggested. Chawla, who was in South Africa, joined the court proceeding through video conferencing.

The actor, who has been actively creating awareness on harmful effects of radiofrequency radiation(RF), on May 31, filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. She said that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today.

According to the petition, the plaintiffs sought direction to the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding RF radiation in support.

(With inputs from agencies)

