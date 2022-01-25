This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bench proposed that it could reduce the fine amount but this would come with a condition that Juhi Chawla would have to do some public work.
The Delhi High Court Tuesday has proposed to reduce the fine imposed on actress Juhi Chawla and two others from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh while dismissing her plea against 5G roll out. However, the court has put a condition that she would have to do some work for the public cause.
Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, Chawla’s counsel, consented to the court’s suggestion which came during the hearing.
Last year, the actor-turned environmentalist had filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G technology. The lawsuit claimed that 5G technology exposes people and animals to radiofrequency radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today.
Today, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) secretary seeking his response on the appeal and listed the matter for further hearing on January 27.
Khurshid submitted that if the cost amount could be waived, they could go back to pursue the cause.
To this, the bench proposed to the counsel that it could reduce the cost amount but this would come with a condition that Chawla would have to do some public work.
“We will not waive the cost completely but we can reduce it substantially from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh. But that comes with a condition. Considering your client is a celebrity and has presence in public, so she should do some public work also. Her image and position may be utilised by the society for some public work, some good campaign and good purpose also.
“Will she do it? She could do a programme for DSLSA here. DSLSA people will contact her and they could work out something and she can feature in it and could promote," the bench said.