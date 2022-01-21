NEW DELHI: US civil aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved an estimated 78% of the country's commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports amid deployment 5G C-band.

“Airplane models with one of the 13 cleared altimeters include all Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, MD-10/-11; all Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models; and some Embraer 170 and 190 regional jets," FAA said in a statement on Friday.

"We anticipate some altimeters will be too susceptible to 5G interference. To preserve safety, aircraft with those altimeters will be prohibited from performing low-visibility landings where 5G is deployed because the altimeter could provide inaccurate information," it added.

The FAA had earlier warned that the 5G rollout could interfere with cockpit instruments such as altimeters as the C Band (3.7GHz- 3.98Ghz) for 5G services and the altimeters (4.2-4.4 GHz ) operated at similar frequency. The move primarily impacted operations of Boeing 777 and 747s, while the FAA asked Boeing 787 operators to take “additional precautions" while landing on wet runways.

Altimeters are key for landing aircraft safely during bad weather conditions when visual approach is difficult to obtain.

Thus, the rollout of 5G in the US from 19 January disrupted several flights to the US, including ones operated by Indian national carrier Air India.

Air India on Thursday said that its Boeing 777 aircraft has been cleared to fly to America, having cancelled at least 14 flights between India and US a day earlier.

The airline also said it will resume normal flight operations under air bubble agreement to the US from 21 January. As things stand, scheduled international flights are suspended at least till end of February.

A bilateral air bubble allows flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

