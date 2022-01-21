The FAA had earlier warned that the 5G rollout could interfere with cockpit instruments such as altimeters as the C Band (3.7GHz- 3.98Ghz) for 5G services and the altimeters (4.2-4.4 GHz ) operated at similar frequency. The move primarily impacted operations of Boeing 777 and 747s, while the FAA asked Boeing 787 operators to take “additional precautions" while landing on wet runways.