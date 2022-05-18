5G rollout to unlock massive job opportunities in India: Govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An official from the department of telecommunication affirmed that 5G will spur jobs in areas like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, the Internet of Things and other areas
The arrival of 5G and other new telecommunication technologies will bring with them a rush of fresh job opportunities, requiring suitable skilling of manpower, said telecom secretary K Rajaram on Wednesday.
"5G growth will come from a number of use cases it would permit in various industrial settings. 5G, because of the nature of technology and capability it offers, will open up a new range of skills," Rajaraman said while speaking at an event of the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC).
He exhorted the industry to look closely at the creation of the talent pipeline to address these emerging opportunities.
The DoT official affirmed that 5G will spur jobs in areas like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, the Internet of Things and other areas.
Fixed wireline broadband too, where penetration levels are low, in fact, far below the global benchmarks, has the clear headroom for double-digit growth, he pointed out.
"Soon we hope to address the policy constraints which are facing fixed wireline industry and see how we can provide the push needed to take the industry forward," he said adding that the high growth rates can absolutely be afforded given the potential and the current small base.
"...the jobs that can be provided, are phenomenal," he emphasised.
Noting that technology and communications standards are global, Rajaraman also asked TSSC to actively work with other nations to sign some mutual recognition agreements in the certification systems, in the telecom sector.
Rajaram's statements come in the backdrop of reports of the department of telecommunication moving the 5G spectrum auction proposal to the Union Cabinet for final approval next week.
The Digital Communications Commission has finalised the base price suggested by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, PTI had earlier reported.
"The DCC has firmed up its view. It's not a decision making body. It will give recommendation to the Cabinet for final approval of the auction plan. There is no change in the base price that Trai has recommended," the news agency had quoted an official as saying.
