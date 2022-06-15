5G services to be rolled out soon as Cabinet approves spectrum auction2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 11:26 AM IST
- 5G services to be about 10 times faster than 4G
- Over 72 GHz of Spectrum to be auctioned for a period of 20 years
The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.