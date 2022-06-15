The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.

The Indian government has given final approval to a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

5G services, which will be about 10 times faster than 4G, will be rolled out soon, said a government notification on Wednesday, adding that over 72 GHz of Spectrum to be auctioned for a period of 20 years.

“A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands," as per the statement.

The government also said it would hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July. The auction is expected to see participation from the country's three main carriers Reliance Industries' (RIL) Jio, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Spectrum is an integral and necessary part of the entire 5G eco-system. The upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

The spectrum auction will be benefitted by the Telecom Sector Reforms announced in September, 2021. The reforms include zero Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) on the spectrum acquired in the upcoming auction, providing a significant relief to the service providers in terms of the operating cost of telecom networks.

Further, the requirement of submitting a financial bank guarantee equivalent to one annual instalment has also been done away with.