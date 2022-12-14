5G services activated across 50 cities, a Union territory: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Nearly two and half months after the launch of of 5G technology on October 1, The government said on 14 December said that its services have been activated in 50 cities/towns across 13 states and a Union territory.
Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, while responding to a question in the ongoing winter session of Parliament shared the figures -- up November 26.
Data says as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.
National capital Delhi – a Union territory – also has the technology, the data showed.
|Sl No.
|State
|District/City/Town
|1
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amreli, Botad, Junagarh, Porbandar, Veraval, Himmatnagar, Modasa, Palanpur, Patan, Bhuj,
|
|
|Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Morbi, Wadhwan, Ahwa, Bharuch, Navsari, Rajpipla, Valsad, Vyara, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Dohad Godhra, Lunawada, Nadiad
|2
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
|3
|West Bengal
|Kolkata, Siliguri
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow, Varanasi
|5
|Delhi (UT)
|Delhi
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|7
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru
|8
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|9
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|10
|Haryana
|Painpat
|11
|Assam
|Guwahati
|12
|Kerala
|Kochi
|13
|Bihar
|Patna
|14
|Andhra Pradesh
|Visakhapatnam
