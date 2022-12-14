Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  5G services activated across 50 cities, a Union territory: Govt tells Lok Sabha

5G services activated across 50 cities, a Union territory: Govt tells Lok Sabha

1 min read . 05:14 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: PM Narendra Modi launches 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

  • Data says as many as 33 cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

Nearly two and half months after the launch of of 5G technology on October 1, The government said on 14 December said that its services have been activated in 50 cities/towns across 13 states and a Union territory.

Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, while responding to a question in the ongoing winter session of Parliament shared the figures -- up November 26.

Data says as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

National capital Delhi – a Union territory – also has the technology, the data showed.

ALSO READ:  BSNL to launch 5G services in next 5-7 months across 1.35 lakh towers: Vaishnaw

Here are the details:

Sl No. StateDistrict/City/Town
1GujaratAhmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Amreli, Botad, Junagarh, Porbandar, Veraval, Himmatnagar, Modasa, Palanpur, Patan, Bhuj,
  Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Morbi, Wadhwan, Ahwa, Bharuch, Navsari, Rajpipla, Valsad, Vyara, Anand, Chhota Udaipur, Dohad Godhra, Lunawada, Nadiad
2MaharashtraMumbai, Pune, Nagpur
3West BengalKolkata, Siliguri
4Uttar PradeshLucknow, Varanasi
5Delhi (UT)Delhi
6Tamil NaduChennai 
7Karnataka Bengaluru
8TelanganaHyderabad
9RajasthanJaipur
10HaryanaPainpat
11Assam Guwahati
12KeralaKochi
13BiharPatna 
14Andhra PradeshVisakhapatnam
