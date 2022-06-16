India's biggest spectrum auction, which will pave the way for high-speed 5G services, is likely to conclude by July-end and the rollout is expected by September this year, union Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The Cabinet has approved 5G spectrum auction which is scheduled to begin from July 26.

“We don’t expect a bidding war as 330Mhz of the mid band spectrum of 3300MHz is available in every circle and an operator requires only 100Mhz for pan India roll out. We estimate annual cash outflow for telcos of ₹28.4 bn if they choose the equal annual payment option over 20 years," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note on Indian telecoms.

5G services, which will be about 10 times faster than 4G, will be rolled out soon, said a government notification on Wednesday, adding that over 72 GHz of Spectrum will be auctioned for a period of 20 years. The 5G services are expected to be rolled out by August-September.

"There is no surprise in the announcement and we expect Bharti and Jio to participate. Telcos may be selective on the quantum this time given the likely demand supply imbalance and annual auctions. Telcos have usually bid more than expected so an upcycle in Telco capex over FY24-25 could follow from substantial bidding in these auctions and is the key risk to watch for," the note stated.

Bharti Airtel remains JPMorgan's top overweight with a target price of ₹870 while OW-rated Indus Towers could benefit from successful 5G auctions. “We expect Bharti and Jio to participate in the auctions but note that telcos may be selective on the quantum this time given the likely demand-supply imbalance and annual auctions," the brokerage added.

The telecom industry is expected to shell out around ₹1-1.1 lakh crore on the 5G auction, despite telcos' reservations over high spectrum prices, as per rating agency Icra, but it cautioned that sector debt level is likely to rise with upcoming auctions as telcos have been focusing on deleveraging but deferred liabilities continue to keep the debt levels elevated.

