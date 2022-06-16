5G services in India soon. What it means for Bharti Airtel, telecom stocks2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 01:57 PM IST
- The Cabinet has approved 5G spectrum auction which is scheduled to begin from July 26
India's biggest spectrum auction, which will pave the way for high-speed 5G services, is likely to conclude by July-end and the rollout is expected by September this year, union Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The Cabinet has approved 5G spectrum auction which is scheduled to begin from July 26.