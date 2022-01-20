5G services spectrum bands in India will not interfere with aircraft altimeters: ITU APT India

"In India, there is no risk from 5G services to aircraft and we are fully safeguarded as we are only allocating 3300-3670 MHz, which is more than 500 MHz below the altimeter spectrum. Thus the C band frequencies that are being auctioned for 5G in India are completely safe and there is no risk to the Civil Aviation Radar altimeters," ITU-APT foundation of India president Bharat Bhatia said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}