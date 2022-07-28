*After the first day of auction, Vaishnaw informed that bands, such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz, saw notable activity. People aware of the matter has said the telecom circle of Uttar Pradesh (East) saw excess demand in the 1800 MHz band.