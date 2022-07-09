5G Spectrum: Adani Group confirms participation in open bidding process

Earlier on 8 July, several reports claimed billionaire Gautam Adani's group is mulling to make a surprise entry in the race to acquire 5G spectrum, competing with Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel.
Adani Group on 9 July confirmed that its is one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process for 5G Spectrum services. Though, the group said that its intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space.
"We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations," it said in an official media statement.
Apart from this, the group said if awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with its recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas.
Among other things, Adani Group said that they would be needing ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses.
The applications for participating in the 5G auction on 26 July closed on 8 July with atleast four applications.
Earlier, the telecom ministry has specified in its rules for inviting applications that a new entity can apply for spectrum as long as it gives an undertaking that it will obtain the unified license for providing access services or mobile and or data services in any part of the country.
"Any entity that gives an undertaking to obtain a Unified License with authorization for Access Services through a New Entrant Nominee as per the DoT guidelines/ license conditions can bid for the Spectrum," the department said in the notice inviting applications.
