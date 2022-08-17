5G spectrum: Bharti Airtel pays ₹8,312.4 cr to Telecom Dept to clear 4-yr instalment in advance1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:22 PM IST
The firm had the option to pay ₹3,848.88 crore upfront and the rest in 19 annual instalments.
Private telecom operator Bharati Airtel on 17 August informed that it has paid ₹8,312.4 crore to the Department of Telecom towards dues for spectrum acquired in the recently concluded 5G auctions.