5G spectrum auction: India starts groundwork, service rollout by 2022-23

India has begun laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions scheduled for 2022., as announced earlier by K Rajaraman lat - the Secretary of the Telecommunications Department and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission. India is the world's second-largest telecoms market, with telecom operators intending to put out 5G mobile services by 2022-23. It is expected that 5G will add $450 billion to the Indian economy, boosting the speed of development and creating jobs. It will aid in the digitisation of the economy, the growth of the startup environment, better governance, and the ease of doing business in the country.

