Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the 5G spectrum auction on Wednesday sees saw bids worth ₹1.49 lakh crore. The telecom minister also said that the 9th round of bidding is underway. Day 2 of the 5G spectrum auction had seen bids of ₹1.45 lakh crore. Tycoons Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, and Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel were among the firms that participated in the e-auction to buy fifth-generation (5G) airwaves.

