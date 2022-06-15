5G spectrum auction start of new era for Indian Telecom: Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.2 min read . 02:10 PM IST
5G spectrum auction is the start of a new era for Indian Telecom, said Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The spectrum auction for 5G services heralds the start of a new era for Indian communications, said Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The remark is significant in light of the fact that the Union Cabinet has approved the mechanisms for hosting a 5G spectrum auction, with 72 GHz of radio waves up for grabs by the end of July. Spectrum auction will commence on July 26, 2022.
The Cabinet allowed the creation and development of 'Private Captive Networks' to spur new-age industry applications such as machine-to-machine communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the automotive, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and other sectors.
"The beginning of a new era for Indian Telecom. 5G spectrum auction announced," Vaishnaw tweeted.
Continuing the telecom reforms agenda, development and setting up of Private Captive Networks will be enabled, he wrote.
"Moving forward with PM @narendramodi ji's vision of a Digital India. Spectrum auction announced today is an integral part of developing #BharatKa5G ecosystem," Vaishnaw said.
On June 15, the Cabinet approved 5G auctions at reserve prices proposed by the industry regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). For the sale of 5G spectrum for mobile services, TRAI had recommended a 39 percent reduction in the reserve or floor price.
All the available spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands is part of the auction.
Overall, 72097.85 MHz of spectrum has been put to auction. The auction shall be a Simultaneous Multiple Round Ascending (SMRA) e-auction.
Spectrum acquired through this auction can be surrendered after a minimum period of ten years. There will be no Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) for spectrum acquired this time.
Spectrum will be assigned for a period of 20 years.
The requirement for a successful bidder to submit a Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG) and Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) has been done away with.
Licensees can set up isolated captive non-public networks for industries using the spectrum acquired through this auction.
(With PTI inputs)
