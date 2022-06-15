The spectrum auction for 5G services heralds the start of a new era for Indian communications, said Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The remark is significant in light of the fact that the Union Cabinet has approved the mechanisms for hosting a 5G spectrum auction, with 72 GHz of radio waves up for grabs by the end of July. Spectrum auction will commence on July 26, 2022.

