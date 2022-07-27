5G spectrum auction to continue tomorrow, ₹1.49 lakh cr bids received so far: 10 points2 min read . 07:09 PM IST
- The 5G spectrum auction extends to the third day and will continue on Thursday, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today
The country's largest ever auction of spectrum used to carry mobile signals saw bids worth over ₹1.49 lakh crore so far for 5G airwaves at the end of ninth round on the second day.
Here's your 5-point guide to the story:
1) The ninth round ended with bids worth ₹1,49,454 crore so far, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
2) "I am happy to see good competition in auction, good competition for all bands have come in," Vaishnaw said, adding, "Bids worth ₹1,49,454 crore have been received so far at the end of 9th round."
3) The 5G spectrum auction extends to the third day and will continue on Thursday, the telecom minister has said. He also said that all bands of the spectrum are seeing demand.
4) The second day of the auction, which would ring in new-age offerings and business models and enable ultra-high speeds, about ten times faster than 4G, started at 10 am and ended at 6 pm with nine rounds of bidding.
5) On the opening day on Tuesday, the government had received spectrum bids worth ₹1.45 lakh crore after the completion of four rounds of spectrum bidding.
6) Firms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani as well as Vodafone Idea had put in bids worth ₹1.45 lakh crore on the opening day and incremental demand for airwaves came in five rounds held on Wednesday.
7) Analysts have said that Ambani's Reliance Jio may be the most aggressive of those in the race.
8) Details of the bids are yet to be announced. ICICI Securities said its analysis shows that Jio has likely bid for the highest spectrum worth ₹80,100 crore, and likely opted for 10MHz spectrum in the premium 700 MHz band.
In its note, ICICI Securities added, "It appears Adani has bought 26GHz spectrum in 20 circles (except in Delhi and Kolkata), and its total spectrum purchase could be 3350MHz for ₹900 crore. Our estimate is provisional as data does not reflect the entire purchase by Adani. We believe, it should have purchased 200 MHz spectrum in all circles except Gujarat, where it would have bought 400MHz."
9) Bharti Airtel may have bid for spectrum worth ₹45,000 crore, spending 20% more than expected, possibly in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands.
10) Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has likely bid for ₹18,400 crore for spectrum, while Adani Data Networks should have picked 26 GHz spectrum pan-India, it added.
