5G technology way better than 4G: Here is all you need to know
The 5th generation mobile network is made to connect almost everyone and everything.
In May, the Government of India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted authorisation to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to conduct trials for the use and applications of 5G technology. Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., and MTNL are among the TSPs that have applied. Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and C-DOT are among the TSPs that have partnered with original equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers. Furthermore, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd. will perform experiments utilising its own proprietary technologies. People are curious about what 5G may actually offer.