In May, the Government of India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted authorisation to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to conduct trials for the use and applications of 5G technology. Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., and MTNL are among the TSPs that have applied. Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and C-DOT are among the TSPs that have partnered with original equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers. Furthermore, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd. will perform experiments utilising its own proprietary technologies. People are curious about what 5G may actually offer.

What is 5G?

The 5th generation mobile network is abbreviated as 5G. It's made to connect almost everyone and everything, including machines, objects, and devices. The goal of 5G wireless technology is to provide better performance and efficiency, as well as to enable new user experiences and link new sectors.

5G 10 times faster than 4G

5G technology is intended to provide a better user experience in terms of data download rates (estimated to be 10 times faster than 4G), up to three times greater spectrum efficiency, and super low latency. Agriculture, education, health, transportation, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and a variety of other IOT (Internet of Things) applications are just a few examples.

5G technology and COVID-19: No connection

The DoT has established exposure levels for the Radio Frequency Field that are ten times stricter than the safe limits established by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The DoT has a well-structured framework in place to ensure that TSPs comply with the required standards. The government has taken note of various false posts on social media platforms claiming that the testing of 5G mobile towers caused the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The DoT issued a press release that these messages are erroneous and incorrect.

5G and global economy

With $13.1 trillion in global economic output, 5G is driving global growth. It has resulted in the creation of $22.8 million new jobs. According to a study conducted by Qualcomm, the entire economic impact of 5G will most likely be realised over the world by 2035, supporting a wide range of businesses and potentially enabling up to $13.1 trillion in products and services.