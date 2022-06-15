5G technology way better than 4G: Here is all you need to know

5G technology and COVID-19: No connection

The DoT has established exposure levels for the Radio Frequency Field that are ten times stricter than the safe limits established by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The DoT has a well-structured framework in place to ensure that TSPs comply with the required standards. The government has taken note of various false posts on social media platforms claiming that the testing of 5G mobile towers caused the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The DoT issued a press release that these messages are erroneous and incorrect.