5G trial: Telecom department allocates spectrum to Jio, Airtel, other telcos

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday allocated spectrum to telecom operators to start 5G trials in the country.

"Telecom operators have been allocated spectrum in 700 Mhz band, 3.3-3.6 gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band across various locations," a telecom company official told PTI news agency.

The trials are likely to be conducted at various locations including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad, among others. The permission letters specify that each telecom service provider will have to conduct trials in rural and semi-urban settings in addition to urban settings so that the benefit of the 5G technology proliferates across the country and is not confined only to urban areas.

The DoT had approved applications from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL for conducting 5G trials without using technologies from Chinese companies on May 4.

DoT had also approved trials of 5G with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT. In addition, Reliance Jio Infocomm will be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

According to DoT, 5G technology is expected to deliver ten times better download speed than that of 4G and up to three times greater spectrum efficiency.

During the trials, application of 5G in Indian settings will get tested, including tele-medicine, tele-education and drone-based agriculture monitoring, among others.

Until now, the duration of the trials is for a period of six months. It includes a time period of two months for procurement and setting up of the equipment.

