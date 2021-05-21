Covid crisis: The Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan has asked the District Magistrates in the state to take action against those spreading rumors that Covid was happening due to 5G testing in the country. He said such claims were baseless and had no scientific basis. In a letter to all DMs and SPs and SSPs, the chief secretary said that misinformation about fatalities and health problems being faced by people due to Covid was attributed to the testing of 5G towers. "This has led to some incidents in the State resulting in mobile towers/network being damaged by some misguided elements," he said.

Vardhan further said that the WHO has clarified that such rumors are misplaced as viruses cannot travel on radio wave/mobile network. The Centre, he added, has also clarified that linking the 5G network technology with Covid-19 pandemic has no scientific basis. "Besides, the testing of 5G testing has not yet started in India. hence, the apprehension that 5G trials networks are causing corona virus in India is baseless and devoid of any merit," the state chief secretary said.

"I would, therefore, advise you to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets in your districts and take action, coercive and immediate action against any miscreant spreading such misleading rumors," Vardhan directed all DMs, SP, and SSPs.

In view of misinformation attributing COVID-19 fatalities/health issues to testing of 5G towers, it should be noted that as per DoT clarification, linking 5G with COVID has no scientific basis. Action will taken against any miscreant spreading rumours: Chief Secy, Haryana (20.05) pic.twitter.com/BDM8BBOOSg — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021





So far, India has recorded 2.6 crore infection cases and 2.91 lakhs deaths. In the second wave which struck the country in March-April, many people lost their lives to the virus. India made new highs in terms of cases and as well as death toll. Amidst all this, rumours spread that the second wave was happening due to 5G trials in the country. However, the government denied any such claims and informed that testing was not even started in the country.

