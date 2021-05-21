5G trial not causing Covid, take action against those spreading rumours: Haryana

Covid crisis: The Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan has asked the District Magistrates in the state to take action against those spreading rumors that Covid was happening due to 5G testing in the country. He said such claims were baseless and had no scientific basis. In a letter to all DMs and SPs and SSPs, the chief secretary said that misinformation about fatalities and health problems being faced by people due to Covid was attributed to the testing of 5G towers. "This has led to some incidents in the State resulting in mobile towers/network being damaged by some misguided elements," he said.

