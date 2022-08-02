5ire signs pact with Goa Police to make it the first paperless police state in India

The MoU will create a public-private partnership between 5ire and Goa Police for implementing a smart policing solution to improve transparency and efficiency in policing
Goa Police on Tuesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Level-1 blockchain network, 5ire, to take its processes digital.
The MoU was signed by S.P. Crime, Nidhin Valsan, IPS, on behalf of the Goa Police, and Pratik Gauri, founder and chief executive officer, 5ire. With this MoU, Goa will become the first police state in India to go completely paperless.
The MoU will create a public-private partnership between 5ire and Goa Police for implementing a smart policing solution to improve transparency and efficiency in policing. It will help streamline procedures that reflect all events in greater detail for all stakeholders. The MoU will also help in the digitization and digitalization of offline systems.
According to a press release, the blockchain-based smart policing solutions by 5ire can record all official activities accurately, allowing police to help the citizens with traceability to their records and evidence.
On the occasion of the MoU signing, Nidhin Valsan IPS, Superintendent Of Police, Goa, said: “5ire being the leading blockchain company in the country will help Goa Police in transitioning to smart policing using the latest technologies like blockchain and will help in digitization of the offline systems and making it online."
Moreover, blockchain technology can help create sustainable smart policing solutions for Goa Police and make the processes online, more eco-friendly and efficient.
Gauri said, “5ire’s solution of smart policing for Goa police is one of the several solutions in India that can be deployed on a public sector scale in a more effective manner than the solutions that are currently available."
5ire had last month raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in Series A funding from the UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group, becoming India’s 105th unicorn and 20th this calendar year.
The startup, which was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs, Pratik Gauri and Prateek Dwivedi, along with web3 financier Vilma Mattila, in August 2021, had become one of the fastest Indian startups to reach $1 billion valuation - 11 months.
Notably, 5ire is also working with the Muzaffarnagar Police in Uttar Pradesh, to get FIRs and employee records on the blockchain, along with building a smart predictive police system.
