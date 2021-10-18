The Buddhist Circuit Special Train is air-conditioned train for Buddhist circuit destinations and does not carry passengers other than those booked with IRCTC for this special tour.

Security on Train: Private Security Guards in each coach for constant and close watch to ensure safety of the passengers and their belongings, CCTV is provided in the train. In addition, Electronic safe and smoke detection system is available on the train.

On-board Hygienic Kitchen Car & Dining Car Facility: The passengers can choose an assortment of sumptuous hot meals (Veg/Non Veg) and snacks. Packaged drinking water, tea are available freely to the passengers.

On-board Clean & Hygienic Toilets and Showers: For the convenience of the passengers and hygienic toilets and hot and cold water showers are provided.

Accommodation: Comfortable accommodation in best available hotels on the Buddhist Circuit.

Insurance Cover: All passengers are provided with Travel Insurance Cover for the duration

Transportation: Transportation by AC Deluxe Coaches.

Foot Massager and Library: Facility of a Foot Massager & Small Library.

View Full Image An interior of the Buddhist Circuit tourist train

While the Buddhist train tour package operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has been running for the past 10 years with conventional Rajdhani coaches, railways felt the need to offer a new train with improved features, it said.

Manufactured in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, the new deluxe train comprises of 12 state-of-the-art LHB coaches with 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, 1 kitchen car, 2 Dinning Cars, 1 staff car and 2 power cars. The first AC coaches, besides comfortable spacious cabins and coupes, have been fitted in-room amenities like individual lockers inside fixed ladders for tourists. The other coach amenities include bathrooms on either sides for showers with geysers, urinals in each lavatory, the release said.

The second coaches have undergone a design change as the railways have done away with the side berths in these coaches which have been replaced with single-seater sofa for panoramic view during journey. A mini library and foot massager with sofa has also been provided. Besides passenger coaches, the new train boasts of a full-fledged LHB kitchen car for the first time on the Indian Railways equipped with latest kitchen equipments like hot plates, ice cube making machines, integrated exhaust system, chest freezer, deep freezer, refrigerator for the tourists, it said.

There are two dining cars in the train, aesthetically designed with a seating capacity of 64 each. The two dinning cars of different colour themes have Venetian Blinds Windows for automatic opening and closing of windows blind. Equipments used in five star hotels like hot plate dispenser, microwave oven, coffee machine, bottle chiller, dish wash machine, among others, are provided, the statement said.

