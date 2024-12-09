Authorities have launched a rescue operation after a five-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa.

In yet another incident, a five-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday.

The incident took place in Papada police station area. Authorities have launched a rescue operation.

The boy identified as Aryan slipped into borewell while he was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village. He has been trapped at a depth of about 150 feet inside, reported PTI quoting Nangal Circle Officer Charul Gupta said.

The officer said that Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through a pipe.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Devendra Kumar said that the medical team is present at the spot and the child's condition is fine.

"SDRF, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have reached the spot. Excavation is being done with JCB. Rescue efforts are being made," he said.

Over the last few months, several such incidents have taken place in MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

In July, a three-year-old girl accidentally fell into 250-feet deep open borewell near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

In June, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling 50-feet deep into a borewell at Surajpura village in Gujarat's Amreli district.

The borewell was 500 feet deep and after falling into it, the girl got trapped at a depth of around 50 feet. The baby was brought out in an unconscious state. After being taken out of the borewell, the child was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The girl was brought out unconscious after an 17-hour-long rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), following which she was declared dead.

In May, a five-year-old child, who fell into a 40-feet deep borewell in Kanwada village in Laxmangarh area of Alwar district was rescued safely.

In April, a 6-year-old boy, fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The boy was taken out after a 45-hour-long rescue operation but the rescue teams couldn't save his life.