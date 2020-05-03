BENGALURU: In Jasala, in western Uttar Pradesh, Murti Devi has been making 60 face masks a day for the past month after she finishes her household chores and work in the fields—alongside about 200 other women from self-help groups (SHGs) in the village in Shamli district. About 1,800 km away in a village in Odisha’s Puri district, Minakshi Prusty and 50 women from an SHG are busy making herbal hand sanitizers.

Across the country, from Bihar and Jharkhand to Kerala and Karnataka, close to 6.8 lakh women members of SHGs have joined the fight against covid-19. They’re making facemasks, running community kitchens, delivering essential supplies, sensitizing people about health and hygiene, and countering misinformation.

They are members of the 60 lakh SHGs in different states under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, a self-employment programme for the rural poor run with the support of the World Bank. The members of 38,837 SHGs have sewn 5.4 crore masks and 911 SHGs have produced 2.82 lakh litres of sanitizer in 13 states. More than 10,000 community kitchens have been set up by SHGs across the country to feed stranded workers and the vulnerable.

“SHGs started by making masks but are now engaged in a range of interventions. District administrations are involving SHG women because of their ability to respond so well in the times of need. In the past too, they played a big role in the Swachh Bharat Mission," said Nita Kejriwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development.

Minkashi Prusty, who leads an SHG of 50 women in Puri district, guides them in making of 5,000 bottles of herbal hand sanitizers a day. “We use neem, tulsi, camphor and alum to prepare sanitizers. We’ve supplied about 60,000 bottles of sanitizer to hospitals, banks and police stations," said Prusty.

In Kerala, Kudumbashree, one of the world’s largest networks of women with 43 lakh members across 3 lakh SHGs, was the earliest to start mass production of masks. It has started 1,300 community kitchens in panchayats and municipalities. About 1.9 lakh WhatsApp groups comprising 22 lakh people have been formed to spread awareness about the do’s and don’ts during the lockdown. They also run tele-counselling helplines, comforting women and children stuck at home in difficult situations as well as deliver food and medicines to the elderly.

“The women take pride in contributing during this crisis. Apart from earning an income, the situation has given them the opportunity to assume leadership roles," Kudumbashree Executive Director S Harikishore said.

Apart from the pride they feel at contributing during a crisis, the women say the extra work helps them supplement the family income that has taken a hit during the lockdown. In Bihar, more than 4,000 women in 38 districts have been making around 70,000 masks a day, and earned ₹25,000 each in a month.

“PPE kits made in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP have been certified by the health department. We have also received orders from Indian Medical Association for kits made by SHG women in Basti," said Sujeet Kumar, director of the state’s livelihoods mission, Prerna.

In Karnataka, 11 lakh women from 1.68 lakh SHGs are making masks, gloves and coveralls for hospitals as well as helping people sign up on the government’s Aarogya Setu contact tracing app in villages. In Hunsur, about 170km from Bengaluru, Meenakshamma, 42, said, “My self-help group is also helping rural people log on to the e-marketplace website to sell produce."

The women spent a few days learning how to make masks, gowns and gloves. “They are also engaged in door-to-door surveys with anganwadi workers on nutrition and hygiene, besides managing community kitchens," said Dr BR Mamatha, Mission Director, NRLM.

The hours of work have stretched since lockdown for the women who have to do their daily chores as well. Priyanka and five women who work in the Didi Ki Rasoi community kitchen in Buxar district hospital leave home at 5.30am and return only around 9pm. They now receive an incentive of ₹2,000, apart from a monthly salary of ₹10,000. “We make breakfast, lunch and dinner for 150 people every day, including ambulance drivers and helpers. All of us cycle 5km from home to the hospital," she said. “It’s a long day but I feel like I’m working for my family."

