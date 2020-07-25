Overall, India has 456,071 active cases as of Saturday morning and 31,358 deaths have been attributed to the infection, the health ministry data showed. Active cases, or the number of patients still under treatment, are rising at a much faster rate recently: the jump was 29% in the last seven days, compared to 22% in the week-ago period (11 July to 18 July). The seven-day spike in deaths is 19%, higher than 18% in the preceding week. The seven-day rolling averages have been considered for these calculations to minimize the effect of volatile and delayed reporting.