6 Bengaluru 5-Star hotels under fire over rotten meat and vegies, expired milk, violation of FSSAI norms

Bengaluru's 5-Star hotels are under scrutiny since food safety department officials found kitchens storing rotten meat and vegies, expired milk and other dated eatables. The improper food handling practices at top rated hotels and resorts surfaced after special teams of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department raided culinary centres of these hotels following public outcry over food quality, hygiene and food safety violations.
The surprise inspection conducted by 30 special teams follows complaints of unhygienic practices and the sale of substandard food at various eateries. Official found expired milk and bakery products, rotten meat and fungal growth on vegetables at some of the city's most prominent luxury hotels. Raids were carried out under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the 2011 Rules at 26 three-star and five-star hotels and 35 food samples were collected.
Samples of tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder, milk and other food products were taken for laboratory analysis. Officials recovered unlabeled meat products and packaged products not complying with mandatory FSSAI requirements.
A press releases from the Welfare Department said, “The inspections revealed several food safety violations, including non- compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements, improper labelling and misbranding of food products, storage of expired food products, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, fungal growth on vegetables, and failure to maintain separate storage for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.”
The press note issued by Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner warned of legal action against defaulting establishments once laboratory analysis reports are released.
Officials seized and destroyed a bulk of substandard food products during the inspection.
"People have the right to safe and quality food. We will not compromise on public health. Those who violate the rules will not be spared," PTI quoted Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader as saying.