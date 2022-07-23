Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  6 children rescued from 'brothel' in Meghalaya run by BJP's Bernard N Marak: Police

6 children rescued from 'brothel' in Meghalaya run by BJP's Bernard N Marak: Police

BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak
2 min read . 08:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Meghalaya Police official further said that 73 people were arrested from the ‘brothel’ allegedly run by BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Six children were rescued from the ‘brothel’ which is allegedly run by Meghalaya BJP's Vice President Bernard N Marak in Tura, news agency PTI quoted West Garo Hills SP Vivekanand Singh. 

The Meghalaya Police official further said that 73 people were arrested from the "brothel" allegedly run by BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura

Rimpu Bagan, a farmhouse owned by militant-turned-politician Marak, was raided on the basis of a tip-off, West Garo Hills district's Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told news agency PTI.

"We have rescued six minors -- four boys and two girls -- who were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a brothel for the purpose of prostitution," Singh said.

All the children were handed over to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and further necessary action as per law, he said.

In the raid, about 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were found, he added.

Seventy-three people were arrested for their indulgence in "nefarious activities" as evident from the material seized, the officer said, adding that the farmhouse has 30 small rooms.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February 2022, he said.

Marak, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, denying the allegation of running a "brothel".

"The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta," he claimed.

Marak is yet to be arrested, police said.

The BJP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by Sangma's NPP. 

