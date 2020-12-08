6 Covid vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stage in India: Official

“Out of these, Covishield and Covaxin have also applied for Emergency Use Authorization. This apart, a Recombinant Protein Antigen based vaccine by Biological E Ltd, mRNA based HGCO 19 vaccine by Genova, Pune; and an Inactivated rabies vector platform vaccine by Bharat Biotech are in various stages of pre-clinical trial. Vaccine requires 2-3 doses in intervals of 3 to 4 weeks," said the Health Secretary. He, however, also cautioned that precautions must be undertaken even after vaccination.