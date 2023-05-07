15 dead after tourist boat capsized in Kerala's Malappuram

At least 15 people were killed after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. The victims include at least six children and four women The emergency services rushed to the spot and the rescue operations are currently underway.
The civic authorities in Kerala confirmed the death toll of 15 persons and added that the number can increase as the double-decker boat was carrying around 40 passengers. The rescue teams are making efforts to lift the overturned board.
According to the sources, the incident occurred around 7:00 PM and the fire services, police, and locals are engaged in the rescue missions. The ministers of the Kerala cabinet are also on the spot and are overseeing the rescue operations. The reports also added that at least 10 people have been successfully rescued so far.
The incident highlights the disregard of rules around the boat tourism industry in Kerala as the recreational boats are allowed to operate till 5:00 PM and according to the witnesses, the double-decker boat was also overcrowded.
The reports from local media sources claimed that the boat didn't had the adequate life-support equipment.
Insufficient light during the night time is hampering the rescue operations. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown and the police teams are currently engaged in the rescue process.
Most of the passengers on the boat were from the Parappanangadi and Tanur regions in Malappuram district.
