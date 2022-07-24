OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  6 die in Bihar after house collapse, efforts underway to rescue trapped people
After a house fell as a result of a blast in Chhapra, six persons died in Bihar. People trapped beneath the debris are the target of rescue efforts. The cause of the explosion is being looked into. According to Saran SP Santosh Kumar, a bomb disposal team and forensic team have also been contacted.

(This is a breaking story. More updates are awaited.)

