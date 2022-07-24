6 die in Bihar after house collapse, efforts underway to rescue trapped people

6 die in Bihar after house collapse, efforts underway to rescue trapped people1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
Six people died in Bihar after a house fell as a result of a blast in Chhapra.
After a house fell as a result of a blast in Chhapra, six persons died in Bihar. People trapped beneath the debris are the target of rescue efforts. The cause of the explosion is being looked into. According to Saran SP Santosh Kumar, a bomb disposal team and forensic team have also been contacted.
(This is a breaking story. More updates are awaited.)
