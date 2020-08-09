6 die in Jharkhand after inhaling toxic fumes inside septic tank

DEOGHAR : Six persons died on Sunday after inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior police officer said.

Two labourers had got into the septic tank of a private home in the morning to clean it. When they failed to return, the house owner's two sons entered the tank, Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

Two labourers had got into the septic tank of a private home in the morning to clean it. When they failed to return, the house owner's two sons entered the tank, Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

As all four of them did not respond to calls, the house owner raised an alarm following which two neighbours went in, the SP said.

"All six of them died inside after inhaling toxic fumes. Local villagers broke open the tank and fished out the bodies," Pandey added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Jharkhand