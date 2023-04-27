6 hurt after multiple vehicles crash into each other on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
- Amid the chaos, seven to eight cars crashed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Maharashtra's Khopoli
At least six people were injured after seven vehicles collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. The accident occurred as a truck rammed into several vehicles reportedly after brake failure. Amid the chaos, seven to eight cars crashed into each other on the expressway near Maharashtra's Khopoli.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×