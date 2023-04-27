At least six people were injured after seven vehicles collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. The accident occurred as a truck rammed into several vehicles reportedly after brake failure. Amid the chaos, seven to eight cars crashed into each other on the expressway near Maharashtra's Khopoli.

In the video of the incident, the wreckage of several cars can be seen with vehicles piled up on each other. For now, no casualties are reported in the accident, and the injured were admitted to the nearest health facility.

#WATCH | Collision of 7 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, four people injured#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/lIIuClOERx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

While sharing details on the incident, an official said the truck hit at least 12 vehicles, leading to six persons suffering injuries, near Khopoli in Raigad district. "Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time," he added.

This is the second such serious accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as in March, three persons were killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck near Urse village. "The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. It hit a loaded stationary truck from behind, parked on the roadside and three people including the driver died in this incident", the local police said.

The police added that the impact was so strong that the car went under the truck and the victims lost their life on the spot. "The traffic was affected but later after removing the damaged vehicle from the road, everything was brought back to normal", the police said.