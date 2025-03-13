At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at an eatery at the busy Connaught Place market in Delhi on Thursday, an ANI report said.

The report, citing, Delhi Fire Services, said that six fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire that broke out in the kitchen of Bikkgane Biryani, an eatery located in the P Block of the market.

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder, the DFS said, adding they received an alert around 11.55 am.

“A total of six fire tenders were rushed after an LPG cylinder leakage was reported and six persons sustained burn injuries due to the fire,” Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief, told the Hindustan Times.

Cops launch probe All six injured were taken to the RML Hospital in the city for medical treatment. “A total of six fire tenders were rushed after an LPG cylinder leakage was reported and six persons sustained burn injuries due to the fire,” Garg said. Police identified the victims as Deepak (39), Piyush (31), Mahindra (25), Alam (21), Sairuddin (28) and Janak (26).

“Deepak and Piyush sustained 70% burn injuries. Mahindra sustained 81% burn injuries while Alam, Sairuddin and Janak sustained less than 30% burn injuries,” the fire official said.

An investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Connaught Place Police Station.

In a similar incident, three people died after a fire engulfed a hut in Anand Vihar, Delhi, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 11. According to ANI, a gas cylinder explosion is said to have caused the fire. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) were alerted at 2:22 am and dispatched three fire tenders for rescue operations.

Fire-related deaths in Delhi have dropped by 74 per cent as of February 24, according to DFS data cited by PTI. In 2024, 15 people died due to fire incidents, compared to 16 deaths recorded by February 24.