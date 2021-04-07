6 more fully-inoculated staffers in Lucknow's KGMU test positive for Covid-19

"Six persons working in the office of the KGMU vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. All of them are on non-medical posts," the doctor said. He added that all of them had already been inoculated with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. He had on Tuesday said as many as 39 KGMU doctors, including its vice-chancellor, have tested positive for Covid-19. "KGMU Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, while medical superintendent, Prof D Himanshu, tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier," the doctor had said on Tuesday.