HYDERABAD : Six more persons tested positive for coronavirus (covid-19) in Telangana on Tuesday, taking its total number of cases to 1009. The state has been seeing relatively lesser number of positive cases over the last week or so, especially with new cases detected each day coming down to single digits over the last few days. The total covi-19 deaths in the state is still 25, as no fresh casualties were reported on Tuesday.

State health minister Eatala Rajender said that 42 more people have been discharged post treatment in the state, and that the total number of discharged persons as of Tuesday was 374. “Currently, there are 610 people who are undergoing treatment. Since April 21, the number of cases have been coming down on a daily basis (new cases). It has come down to single digits," he said while addressing a press conference.

Rajender added that the death rate among covid-19 patients in Telangana is 2.5%, which he pointed out was much lesser than India’s 3.5%. Till date, a total of 19,063 people have been tested in the state. Out of the total 1009 cases, 559, or more than half, are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area in Telangana, while the other districts (out of the total 33) that have been majorly affected are Suryapet, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Gadwal, Ranga Reddy and Nirmal.

In fact over the last two days, all of the eight cases that were detected from the GHMC area alone. A day earlier, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in a press release said that the decrease in the number of covid-19 cases is “an auspicious sign and opined that there were clear indications" that the state would become free of the virus in the coming days.

The chief minister stated that by 28 April 21 districts in the state would not have any covid-19 cases, and added that 97% per cent of patients getting discharged after recovery is a good sign. He also said that most of the GHMC’s 30 circles do not have even a single covid-19 case, and added that containment centres will become free of cases in the coming days as well.

“Among those affected with virus in the state, a large majority of their quarantine time ends by May 8. The virus spread is on steep decrease for the past several days. Confidence is growing that in a very few days there will not be a single positive case in the State. Even after this, if a case or two is detected, there will be no difficulty in getting those cases treated," KCR said.

However, the situation in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh is the opposite, as the total cases in the state touched 1259 with 82 persons tested positive there on Monday. AP has been reporting much higher cases on a daily basis, given that it is testing over 5,000 people per day (Telangana has stopped testing secondary contacts, who will be in mandatory 28 days quarantine).

