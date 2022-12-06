The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low pressure area lies over south Andaman Sea which will concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 6 December then gradually intensify further into Cyclonic Storm and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry by 8 December.

In a wake of heavy rainfall alert, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the various parts of the state. The teams will be deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.

"In view of the IMD alert with respect to Low pressure has formed over South Andaman Sea. It is likely to move West-northwest wards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, therefore six teams from NDRF Arokkonom are detailed to the following districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by the Director of Disaster Management Govt. of Tamil Nadu," the NDRF official told ANI.

All the NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with Flood Rescue equipment, Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue equipment, appropriate communication equipment, and suitable personal protective equipment, as per the statement.

TN | 6 teams from NDRF Arakkonam detailed to Nagapattinam,Thanjavur,Thiruvarur,Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai&Chennai in view of IMD alert with respect to low pressure over South Andaman Sea. It's likely to move West-northwest wards&concentrate into a depression over SE Bay of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/ZqRTl2S3Bk — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamilnadu state administration," the official further said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9.

As per IMD, a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

Thereafter, the 'low-pressure area' is likely to continue to move west north-westwards, and reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning, the release further stated. IMD also informed about the rainfall situation for the next three days.

As per IMD predictions, enhanced rainfall activity with rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from 7 December mid-night. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at isolated places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry on 8 December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on 9 December.

Enhanced rainfall activity with rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall likely to commence over south Andhra Pradesh from 07th December mid-night. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 8th December and isolated heavy rainfall on 9 December over south Andhra Pradesh, it said.

While light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over interior Tamil Nadu, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal.

On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Other than this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

(With inputs from ANI)