6 NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert on 8 December 06 Dec 2022
- The teams of the NDRF will be deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low pressure area lies over south Andaman Sea which will concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 6 December then gradually intensify further into Cyclonic Storm and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry by 8 December.