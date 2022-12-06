6 NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert on 8 December

"In view of the IMD alert with respect to Low pressure has formed over South Andaman Sea. It is likely to move West-northwest wards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, therefore six teams from NDRF Arokkonom are detailed to the following districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by the Director of Disaster Management Govt. of Tamil Nadu," the NDRF official told ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}