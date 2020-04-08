6 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 38. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 30 of the total 38 cases reported in the state. Munger had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 8 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Bihar's 38 cases put it at number 17 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

