6 people swept away in 24 hrs due to heavy rains in this Maharashtra district

The water inflow in Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has gone up due to incessant rainfall in neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar and Nashik in the last 24 hours, an official said.
The water storage in the dam located on Godavari river reached 43.25 per cent this morning, the official said. The inflow recorded on Tuesday morning was 17,150 cusecs, but it rose to 54,757 cusecs in 24 hours due to rains in the upper area of the dam that fall in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde have taken stock of the situation on monsoon rains in the state and directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert.
"I have directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and assistance reaches the affected people in time: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on monsoon rains, he said.
Meanwhile, a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.
According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.
