Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  6 people swept away in 24 hrs due to heavy rains in this Maharashtra district

6 people swept away in 24 hrs due to heavy rains in this Maharashtra district

On Tuesday, Nashik received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday.
2 min read . 03:09 PM ISTLivemint

  • The water inflow in Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has gone up due to incessant rainfall in neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar and Nashik in the last 24 hours, an official said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Atleast six people have swept away after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the last 24 hours, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

Atleast six people have swept away after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the last 24 hours, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

On Tuesday, Nashik received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Nashik received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The water inflow in Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has gone up due to incessant rainfall in neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar and Nashik in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The water inflow in Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has gone up due to incessant rainfall in neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar and Nashik in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The water storage in the dam located on Godavari river reached 43.25 per cent this morning, the official said. The inflow recorded on Tuesday morning was 17,150 cusecs, but it rose to 54,757 cusecs in 24 hours due to rains in the upper area of the dam that fall in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.

The water storage in the dam located on Godavari river reached 43.25 per cent this morning, the official said. The inflow recorded on Tuesday morning was 17,150 cusecs, but it rose to 54,757 cusecs in 24 hours due to rains in the upper area of the dam that fall in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde have taken stock of the situation on monsoon rains in the state and directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde have taken stock of the situation on monsoon rains in the state and directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert.

"I have directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and assistance reaches the affected people in time: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on monsoon rains, he said.

"I have directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and assistance reaches the affected people in time: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on monsoon rains, he said.

Meanwhile, a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.

Meanwhile, a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.

According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.

According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.

On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days.

On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days.

According to the recent government report, the state reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours in due to rain and flood situation, taking the total number of deaths to 89. 

According to the recent government report, the state reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours in due to rain and flood situation, taking the total number of deaths to 89. 

View Full Image
5 deaths in the last 24 hours in due to rain and flood situation, taking the total number of deaths to 89
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
5 deaths in the last 24 hours in due to rain and flood situation, taking the total number of deaths to 89
Click on the image to enlarge

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.