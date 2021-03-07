OPEN APP
Home >News >India >6 states including Maharashtra, Kerala continue to see rise in daily Covid cases

Six states across the country are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bengaluru: An elderly citizen being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, during the second phase of the countrywide inoculation drive in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI03_06_2021_000126B)

Karnataka to have 3,000 vaccination centres from tomorrow: Health minister

2 min read . 12:15 PM IST
Trade was also high due to a recovery in production and consumption in major economies such as Europe and the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as improvements in domestic consumption.

China exports spike to highest in decades after Covid-19 hit

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum decline in active cases in the past month.

Pandemic fatigue, lack of fear behind Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Govt

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST
The FASTags have also been made mandatory for the registration of new four-wheelers.

Beware of FASTag fraud! NHAI cautions against fake sale

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

Meanwhile, as per Union Health Ministry data, Rajasthan, UP, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, D&D & D&N, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours.

India’s total active caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) today. The country’s present active caseload consists of 1.65% of the total positive cases.

More than 2 crores (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout